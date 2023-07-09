Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $844,000 Stock Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCS. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $461,966,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 381.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCS. B. Riley raised shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $70.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Century Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Insider Activity at Century Communities

Century Communities Stock Performance

In related news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $3,155,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,272,820.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $211,702.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $71.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.83 and a 200-day moving average of $62.81. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.26 and a 1-year high of $77.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.78.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $735.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

Century Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Further Reading

