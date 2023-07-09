Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ARWR opened at $33.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 0.97. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $48.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $1.10. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 53.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $146.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 54,928 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $2,149,881.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,761,338 shares in the company, valued at $147,218,769.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 54,928 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $2,149,881.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,761,338 shares in the company, valued at $147,218,769.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracie Oliver sold 8,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $315,141.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,213.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,353 shares of company stock worth $3,380,464 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on ARWR shares. 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.08.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

