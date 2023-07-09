Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 11,023,756 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 30,312,840 shares.The stock last traded at $7.29 and had previously closed at $7.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LCID shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

Lucid Group Stock Up 5.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.91.

Insider Transactions at Lucid Group

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.53 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 59.10% and a negative net margin of 286.13%. Lucid Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Public Investment Fund purchased 265,693,703 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $1,814,687,991.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,366,658,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,280,321.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 62.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 666.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 136,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

See Also

