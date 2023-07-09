Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Up 6.1%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.48. 1,775,580 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 12,600,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LU. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Lufax from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Macquarie raised shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lufax from $2.50 to $1.80 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.52 to $2.04 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lufax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.44.

Lufax Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Trading of Lufax

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Lufax had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 4.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LU. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in Lufax in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lufax in the first quarter worth about $25,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Lufax in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lufax in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lufax by 1,344.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. 18.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

