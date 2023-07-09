MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MGNX shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on MacroGenics from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on MacroGenics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. BTIG Research raised their target price on MacroGenics from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

MacroGenics Price Performance

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $5.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.06. MacroGenics has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.02.

Institutional Trading of MacroGenics

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($1.68). The firm had revenue of $24.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.65 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 70.69% and a negative net margin of 55.24%. Equities analysts expect that MacroGenics will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the first quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the second quarter valued at $59,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MacroGenics Company Profile

(Free Report

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.