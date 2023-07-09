Madison Wealth Partners Inc Trims Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 35.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after buying an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $5,226,390,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after buying an additional 5,566,797 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,606,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,545,000 after buying an additional 1,906,940 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.2 %

XOM stock opened at $103.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $80.69 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.65. The firm has a market cap of $417.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. HSBC raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.70.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

