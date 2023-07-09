MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 138,073 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 319,107 shares.The stock last traded at $26.79 and had previously closed at $26.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MakeMyTrip presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

MakeMyTrip Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Trading of MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $148.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.94 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMYT. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 192,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the first quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 709.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 62,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

