Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading 4.7% Higher

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) shares traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.07 and last traded at $16.04. 8,008,866 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 37,216,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 5.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 16.22 and a quick ratio of 16.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 25.22% and a negative net margin of 569.32%. The business had revenue of $51.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 163.9% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 66,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 41,294 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 246,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 32,088 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 130,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 20,449 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 362,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 79,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 43,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. 31.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Digital

(Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.