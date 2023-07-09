Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Marin Software Stock Performance
Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.58 million for the quarter.
Marin Software Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Marin Software
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.