Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 644 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 670.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,519,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673,374 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,250,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $369,873,000 after purchasing an additional 452,434 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,645,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $701,203,000 after purchasing an additional 260,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 684,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,880,000 after buying an additional 193,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.60.

Insider Activity

SEI Investments Stock Performance

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 46,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $2,751,706.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,519,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,578,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 46,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $2,751,706.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,519,720 shares in the company, valued at $502,578,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $2,382,414.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,419,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,649,968.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 87,974 shares of company stock valued at $5,135,471 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC opened at $59.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $64.69.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $469.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.79 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 20.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

