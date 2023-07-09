Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Stake in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,310,058 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $142,061,000 after buying an additional 26,190 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,995,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $65,772,000 after buying an additional 54,842 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,010,000 after buying an additional 134,591 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $80,573,000 after buying an additional 7,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Fox Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,467,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pathward Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

Pathward Financial stock opened at $47.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.88. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $52.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $228.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CASH shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pathward Financial from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered Pathward Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Pathward Financial from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Pathward Financial in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Pathward Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

