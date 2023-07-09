Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $516,000 Stock Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DINO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Seeyond purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 2.4 %

HF Sinclair stock opened at $45.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.40. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $66.19.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently 12.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. TD Cowen cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.91.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

