Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Generac were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Generac by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of Generac stock opened at $136.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $86.29 and a one year high of $282.62.

Insider Activity

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.07 million. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $745,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,382,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $745,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,382,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $37,287.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,574.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,438. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Generac from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Generac from $140.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.73.

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

See Also

