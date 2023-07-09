Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 66,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 25,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 189,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 21,158 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $30.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.44. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.05%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.

