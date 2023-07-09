Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in HNI were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HNI. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HNI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in HNI by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in HNI by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in HNI by 459.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HNI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of HNI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday.

HNI Price Performance

Shares of HNI opened at $27.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.15. HNI Co. has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $36.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $479.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.26 million. HNI had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HNI Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HNI Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.12%.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

