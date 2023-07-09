Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 2,871 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,704,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,342 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,108,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,578,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,652,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $1,546,007.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,327,250 shares in the company, valued at $30,778,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,339,031 shares of company stock valued at $31,850,403. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
DraftKings Price Performance
DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 94.41% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. The business had revenue of $769.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DraftKings from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on DraftKings from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised DraftKings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.87.
About DraftKings
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
See Also
