Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 362 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHEF. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 203.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 777,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,885,000 after purchasing an additional 521,220 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,440,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 402.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 154,149 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 23.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 789,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,732,000 after purchasing an additional 150,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 789,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,278,000 after purchasing an additional 143,996 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Chefs’ Warehouse Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $36.32 on Friday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $40.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average of $34.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.89 and a beta of 1.86.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.12 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chefs’ Warehouse Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

