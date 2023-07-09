Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 370 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in National Bank were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NBHC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in National Bank by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,471,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,408,000 after acquiring an additional 56,374 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in National Bank by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,288,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,632,000 after acquiring an additional 87,446 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in National Bank by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,054,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,491,000 after acquiring an additional 350,353 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in National Bank by 2.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,886,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,457,000 after acquiring an additional 75,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in National Bank by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,812,000 after acquiring an additional 13,594 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Bank Stock Performance

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $30.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $50.00.

National Bank Increases Dividend

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $109.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.49 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 22.64%. National Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NBHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on National Bank from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on National Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

