Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 436 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 10.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 38.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 44,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,029,000 after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 9.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 21.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.81 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.86. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.72 and a fifty-two week high of $40.13.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $353.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.60 million. Horace Mann Educators had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently -507.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Horace Mann Educators news, SVP Michael Weckenbrock sold 1,600 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $52,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

(Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Featured Stories

