Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 823 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 11,741 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 86,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 147,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 49,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor Price Performance

Owens & Minor stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $37.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average is $13.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.70, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 118,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $2,480,817.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,142,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,837,055.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 38,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $746,127.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 747,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,375,223.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 118,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $2,480,817.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,142,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,837,055.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,635 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,129 over the last 90 days. 3.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMI. StockNews.com began coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

Owens & Minor Profile

(Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.