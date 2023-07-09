Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.71.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

NYSE:MAS opened at $55.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.22. Masco has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $57.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.77.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $3,718,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,157,236.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $3,718,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,157,236.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,111 shares of company stock valued at $5,367,682 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in Masco by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,050,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $471,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,398 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in Masco by 6.6% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,947,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $444,862,000 after purchasing an additional 552,226 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Masco by 118,819.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,319 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Masco by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,027,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,224,000 after acquiring an additional 68,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Masco by 11.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,081,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,937,000 after acquiring an additional 429,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

