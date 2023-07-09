Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,657,881 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 1,348,601 shares.The stock last traded at $51.19 and had previously closed at $50.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 3.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $502.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.24 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 37.11%. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.40 per share, with a total value of $28,948.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,819,728. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,877 shares of company stock valued at $124,560. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 15.8% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,055 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,456,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,424,000 after acquiring an additional 13,245 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 35,751 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 422,406 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 231.1% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 19,239 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares in the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

