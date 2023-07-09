Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Gap Up to $19.91

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.91, but opened at $20.37. Mattel shares last traded at $20.14, with a volume of 424,511 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.63.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Institutional Trading of Mattel

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Mattel had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $814.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mattel by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 44,196,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,908,773 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mattel by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,071,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,381,000 after purchasing an additional 425,938 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mattel by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,406,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,116,000 after purchasing an additional 173,932 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Mattel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 15,903,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,720,000 after purchasing an additional 141,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,084,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,111,000 after acquiring an additional 477,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.