Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Gap Up to $25.21

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.21, but opened at $26.81. Maxeon Solar Technologies shares last traded at $27.20, with a volume of 324,059 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm raised Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Roth Capital raised Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, 51job reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Maxeon Solar Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Trading of Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies ( NASDAQ:MAXN Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.97. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.57% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $318.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.47 million. On average, analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAXN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,237,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after buying an additional 249,530 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.