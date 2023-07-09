McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $8,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
McKesson Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of McKesson stock opened at $414.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $396.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.11. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $315.78 and a 12-month high of $429.75.
McKesson Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 8.60%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCK. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup began coverage on McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.83.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $193,640.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,133.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,076 shares of company stock valued at $14,231,719. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
