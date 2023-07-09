Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY – Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Merck KGaA in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Merck KGaA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MKGAY opened at $38.36 on Thursday. Merck KGaA has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $42.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.36.

About Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

