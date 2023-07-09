Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Shares Gap Down to $28.86

Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.86, but opened at $27.48. Mercury General shares last traded at $28.65, with a volume of 50,577 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Mercury General from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd.

Mercury General Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.32. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Mercury General Increases Dividend

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.37). Mercury General had a negative return on equity of 10.88% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This is a boost from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is -19.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Mercury General during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Mercury General during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Mercury General by 23.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Mercury General by 40.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Mercury General during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

