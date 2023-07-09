Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Gap Up to $33.40

Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.40, but opened at $34.58. Mercury Systems shares last traded at $34.35, with a volume of 74,334 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on MRCY shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Mercury Systems from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mercury Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. 58.com reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -564.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.00.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $263.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.92 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 337.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 60.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

