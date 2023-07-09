Meredith Wealth Planning Has $223,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Meredith Wealth Planning cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 756 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Home Depot by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,582,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,524,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Home Depot Trading Up 0.3 %

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

NYSE:HD opened at $302.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.46. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

