Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.56.

Nucor Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $161.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $102.86 and a 1-year high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.42 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

See Also

