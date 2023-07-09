Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of XBI opened at $81.78 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $72.44 and a one year high of $95.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

