Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in Waste Management by 698.7% during the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 711,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,101,000 after purchasing an additional 622,026 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 50,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in Waste Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 23,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $170.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $69.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.61.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

