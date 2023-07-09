Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 1,222 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,279.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,279.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,106 shares of company stock worth $14,981,816 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC opened at $183.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.63 and a 200 day moving average of $172.13. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.82 and a 52-week high of $189.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMC. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.77.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

