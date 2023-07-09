Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 3,537 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 187.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $71,000.

Shares of CALF stock opened at $40.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.18.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

