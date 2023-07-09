Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 445 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 17,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 509.7% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 11,219 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $331.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.32. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $344.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $316.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total transaction of $501,399.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,923,158. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $313.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.35.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

