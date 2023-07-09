Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 572 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,674 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $1,722,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 21.8% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.8% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 10.6% during the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK opened at $294.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.57. The company has a market capitalization of $111.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stryker from $288.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

