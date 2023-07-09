Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 83 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on HUM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Securities reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $590.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.56.

Humana Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $430.14 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $429.63 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The stock has a market cap of $53.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $491.84 and a 200 day moving average of $497.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.04 EPS. Humana’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.38%.

Insider Activity at Humana

In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

