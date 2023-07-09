Merit Financial Group LLC Decreases Position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,104 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,046 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.68% of the company’s stock.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance
ADX stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.55.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.
