Merit Financial Group LLC Decreases Position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,104 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,046 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance

ADX stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.55.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th.

(Free Report)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.