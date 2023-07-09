Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 321,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,743,000 after buying an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after buying an additional 12,381 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 651,403 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $71.35 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.13.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $1.3665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

