Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 125.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 306,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,472,000 after buying an additional 170,056 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 23,214.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after buying an additional 160,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 123,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after buying an additional 49,400 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,973,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 561.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 44,532 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Stock Performance

LDEM stock opened at $44.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.72. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a one year low of $38.70 and a one year high of $48.74.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.3418 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index composed of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks with high environmental, social, and governance traits relative to their sector peers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.