Merit Financial Group LLC Has $744,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,170 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $10,692,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 372,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,072,000 after buying an additional 124,139 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 240.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 160,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,667,000 after buying an additional 113,594 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 621,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,483,000 after purchasing an additional 84,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,807.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 84,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 79,996 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $60.28 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $48.44 and a twelve month high of $61.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.18.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

