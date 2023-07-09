Merit Financial Group LLC Has $874,000 Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,165,000 after buying an additional 34,364 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after buying an additional 12,298 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

DGX stock opened at $139.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.