Merit Financial Group LLC Has $925,000 Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,146.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.56.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.6 %

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

NYSE OHI opened at $30.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.44. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $33.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.05%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.