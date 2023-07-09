Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,760,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 7.5% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $430,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV opened at $429.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $453.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $470.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $428.73 and a 52-week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.80.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

