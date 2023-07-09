Merit Financial Group LLC Invests $935,000 in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of HSBC by 286.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC by 55.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in HSBC by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 11,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in HSBC by 355.1% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 31,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 24,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in HSBC by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 38,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

HSBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 840 ($10.66) to GBX 900 ($11.42) in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 775 ($9.84) to GBX 800 ($10.15) in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 683 ($8.67) to GBX 671 ($8.52) in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.25) to GBX 730 ($9.27) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $734.60.

HSBC stock opened at $39.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.29 and its 200-day moving average is $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $40.05. The company has a market cap of $156.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.59.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.85. HSBC had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $20.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

