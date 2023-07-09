Merit Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,865 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FALN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 74,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 12,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 31,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 31,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $25.03 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $26.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.95.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.1121 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

