Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 11,468 Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Free Report) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 90,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ETX opened at $17.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.97. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $21.29.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a $0.0583 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

(Free Report)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.