Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 170 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4,563.0% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDP opened at $79.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.21. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.22 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco DWA Momentum ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

