Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 25,688 Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 25,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 38.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 61.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 9,923 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 119,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after buying an additional 42,330 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $30.92 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average of $28.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

