Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,928 iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 576.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, MGO Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000.

iShares Transportation Average ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IYT opened at $249.84 on Friday. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a one year low of $157.65 and a one year high of $206.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.55 and a 200-day moving average of $228.99. The company has a market capitalization of $886.93 million, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Transportation Average ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

